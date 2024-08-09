Burns & McDonnell Signs 67,000 SF Office Lease in Bloomington, Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Burns & McDonnell, an engineering, construction and architecture firm, has signed a 67,000-square-foot office lease at Norman Pointe II in Bloomington. Michael Gelfman and Nate Karrick of Colliers represented ownership. The lease marks one of the largest office leases in the Minneapolis market this year, according to Colliers. Burns & McDonnell previously occupied 45,000 square feet at 8201 Norman Center Drive in Bloomington. Built in 2007, Norman Pointe II is located at 5600 American Blvd. at the I-494 and Highway 100 interchange. The 10-story building totals 331,447 square feet and offers amenities such as a café, 100-person conference center, fitness center, daycare and covered parking. Doug Fulton and Rob Youngquist of Avison Young represented Burns & McDonnell, which secured building signage. Norman Pointe II is now 95 percent leased.