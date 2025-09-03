Burton, Peaceable Street Capital Close $123M Recapitalization of Alabama Shopping Center Portfolio

MOBILE, ALA. — Mobile-based Burton Property Group and Peaceable Street Capital have closed the $123 million recapitalization of a four-property shopping center portfolio in Alabama. The properties include Riviera Square and Foley Square in Foley, Jubilee Square in Daphne and Westwood Plaza in Mobile. The 785,000-square-foot portfolio was 98 percent leased at the time of the recapitalization, details of which were not disclosed.

Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Michols of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of Burton Property Group, which will use its newfound capital flexibility on its mixed-use projects including the 1,300-acre South Alabama Logistics Park and River Walk Plaza, both in Mobile.