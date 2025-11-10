Monday, November 10, 2025
910-Louisiana-Houston
Pictured is a rendering of a revamped outdoor gathering space at 910 Louisiana, a 50-story office building in downtown Houston. According to the project team, the building is one of only a few office structures in the Houston area that can accommodate a 498,000-square-foot contiguous block of space.
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

Busycon Properties Begins Repositioning of 50-Story Office Tower in Downtown Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Busycon Properties has begun the multimillion-dollar repositioning of 910 Louisiana, a 50-story, 1.2 million-square-foot office tower in downtown Houston. Capital improvements will cover various parts of the building’s exterior and will introduce new amenities, including a 9,000-square-foot conference center, fitness and wellness center and a 5,000-square-foot tenant lounge. Hines manages 910 Louisiana, and Partners Real Estate is the leasing agent. Gallant Commercial has been named as the general contractor for the project, which was designed by architecture firm HOK.

