Butler Enterprises Signs Anthropologie to Lease at Butler Town Center in Gainesville, Florida

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — Butler Enterprises has signed Anthropologie to an 8,750-square-foot lease within Butler Town Center in Gainesville. Butler expects the space to be ready by this fall. The store will be situated off Archer Road across from The Cheesecake Factory. Anthropologie has more than 200 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, and, according to its website, caters to “sophisticated and contemporary women aged 28 to 45.” The retailer sells women’s apparel and accessories, home décor, furniture and gifts. The 450,000-square-foot Butler Town Center is situated on 267 acres adjacent to Butler Plaza and Butler North, which are both fully leased and combine to span 1.7 million square feet.