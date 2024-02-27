Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Butterfield Market to Open 10,000 SF Grocery Store in Queens

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Butterfield Market will open a 10,000-square-foot grocery store in Queens. The space is located on the ground floor of RISE LIC, an apartment complex in the borough’s Long Island City area with more than 100 units. Charles Rapuano of Winick Realty Group represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Thomas Galo, also with Winick Realty Group, represented the landlord, a joint venture between The Davis Cos., SB Development and Hazelton Capital. An opening date has not yet been established.

