Butters Construction, Greystar Buy Metro Miami Site for $53.5M, Planning Industrial and Multifamily Project

Miami Midway Park will comprise a 500,000-square-foot, Class-A distribution industrial park and 360 garden-style multifamily apartments.

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. — Butters Construction & Development has partnered with Greystar for the future development of Miami Midway Park, a 45.1-acre site at NW 97th Ave. and NW 170th St. in Hialeah Gardens. The joint venture partnership will develop a 500,000-square-foot, Class-A distribution industrial park and 360 garden-style multifamily apartments.

The Butters-Greystar joint venture purchased the site from Miami-based Terra Group and New Valley for $53.5 million. Terra and New Valley broke ground on an adjacent multifamily project dubbed Natura Gardens, which will span 460 units on 27 acres and open in 2022.

CBRE Capital Markets helped match Greystar with Butters Construction for Miami Midway Park. CBRE identified Greystar and its partner, Whitman Peterson, as the development and equity partner for the industrial component of the project, while a Greystar affiliate is closing on the multifamily portion of the project.

Christian Lee, Chris Riley and Jose Lobon of CBRE led the transaction. The firm’s Devin White, David Albert and Royce Rose assisted.