BV Capital, Archway Acquire 79,684 SF Property Leased to Floor & Décor in Houston
HOUSTON — A fund backed by BV Capital and Archway Properties has acquired a 79,684-square-foot showroom and warehouse in Houston that is triple-net leased to home improvement merchandiser Floor & Décor. The property is located within Park Air 59, Archway’s mixed-use development near George Bush Intercontinental Airport that was completed in late 2019. The fund will continue to target single-tenant, triple-net-leased assets in Texas.
