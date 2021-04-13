BV Capital, Archway Acquire 79,684 SF Property Leased to Floor & Décor in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Retail, Texas

The property leased to Floor & Decor within Park Air 59 in Houston is the first acquisition for the new fund backed by BV Capital and Archway Properties.

HOUSTON — A fund backed by BV Capital and Archway Properties has acquired a 79,684-square-foot showroom and warehouse in Houston that is triple-net leased to home improvement merchandiser Floor & Décor. The property is located within Park Air 59, Archway’s mixed-use development near George Bush Intercontinental Airport that was completed in late 2019. The fund will continue to target single-tenant, triple-net-leased assets in Texas.