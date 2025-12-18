Thursday, December 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentIndianaMidwestMixed-Use

BW Construction, Skender Break Ground on $105M Mixed-Use Development in Westfield, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

WESTFIELD, IND. — BW Construction and Skender have broken ground on Grand on Main, a $105 million mixed-use development in downtown Westfield, a northern suburb of Indianapolis. The project will include 216 upscale multifamily residences, 60,000-plus square feet of retail and office space, three rooftop amenity plazas, work-from-home suites, a golf simulator, cold plunge and sauna, a resort-style pool and public art installations. BW Development is the developer. The project is made possible through a public-private partnership with the City of Westfield, including tax-increment financing support for a new 575-space parking garage. Completion is slated for late 2027.

You may also like

GN Management Buys Multifamily Development Site in Jersey...

Origin Investments, Confluence Cos. to Develop 298-Unit Brickyard...

Quantum Capital Partners Secures $26M Construction Loan for...

W. P. Carey Acquires Four Midwest Inpatient Rehab...

CEDARst Purchases 132-Unit Chicago Apartment Community for $34.6M

Davis Buys Two Minneapolis-Area Outpatient Medical Properties for...

Block & Co. Arranges Sale of 100,000 SF...

Modern Facilities Boost Growth of Indianapolis Industrial Market

Caldwell Communities to Develop 220-Unit Active Adult Project...