BW Construction, Skender Break Ground on $105M Mixed-Use Development in Westfield, Indiana

WESTFIELD, IND. — BW Construction and Skender have broken ground on Grand on Main, a $105 million mixed-use development in downtown Westfield, a northern suburb of Indianapolis. The project will include 216 upscale multifamily residences, 60,000-plus square feet of retail and office space, three rooftop amenity plazas, work-from-home suites, a golf simulator, cold plunge and sauna, a resort-style pool and public art installations. BW Development is the developer. The project is made possible through a public-private partnership with the City of Westfield, including tax-increment financing support for a new 575-space parking garage. Completion is slated for late 2027.