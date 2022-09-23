REBusinessOnline

BW Energy Signs 68,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Houston

The new office building at 9753 Katy Freeway in Houston is expected to be complete in the second quarter of next year.

HOUSTON — BW Energy has signed a 68,000-square-foot office headquarters lease in Houston’s Memorial City district. The locally based oil and gas firm will occupy the top three floors at 9753 Katy Freeway, a 190,000-square-foot building that is under construction and slated for a second-quarter 2023 completion. Brad MacDougall and Warren Alexander represented the landlord, MetroNational, in the lease negotiations. Griff Bandy of Partners represented the tenant.

