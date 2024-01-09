BWE Arranges $1.1M Loan for Construction of 40-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in East Canton, Ohio

EAST CANTON, OHIO — BWE has arranged a $1.1 million loan for the construction of HOPE Senior Village in East Canton, about 30 miles southeast of Akron. Rob Morton of BWE structured the USDA RHS 538 GRRHP loan, which features a 40-year, fixed-rate term and a 40-year amortization schedule. The development will consist of eight buildings, each containing five one- and two-bedroom units. Of the 40 units, seven are designated for residents earning up to 30 percent of the area median income (AMI), 17 are reserved for those earning up to 50 percent AMI and 16 are designated for residents earning up to 60 percent AMI. The project received additional financing through the use of 9 percent Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.