BWE Arranges $10.6M HUD-Insured Loan for Rehabilitation of Affordable Housing Community in Starkville, Mississippi

by John Nelson

STARKVILLE, MISS. — BWE has originated a $10.6 million HUD 221(d)(4) loan for the rehabilitation of Brookville Gardens Apartments, a 120-unit affordable housing community in Starkville. All units are reserved for residents earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI) and are covered by Section 8 project-based vouchers. The borrower, Triangle Development Co., plans to use the funds to add dishwashers, garbage disposals, microwaves and vinyl plank flooring to each unit. Jon Killough of BWE’s Alabama office and John Roberts of BWE’s Dallas office originated the HUD-insured loan. Triangle Development’s recapitalization of Brookville Gardens also includes short-term, tax-exempt bonds and new 4 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) secured through the Mississippi Home Corp.

