Thursday, November 30, 2023
BWE Arranges $10M Equity Investment for Acquisition of Illinois Student Housing Portfolio

by Kristin Harlow

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — BWE has arranged a $10 million preferred equity investment to finance the acquisition of a portfolio of student housing properties near the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The portfolio includes 616 beds across 170 units. Mike Guterman of BWE arranged the financing on behalf of an East Coast-based student housing owner and operator. The capital stack includes a five-year senior loan with a loan-to-cost ratio of 60 percent from a Midwest regional bank. The seller was a multigenerational ownership group that had held the properties for 100 years. The buyer plans to renovate and redevelop some of the properties.

