WICHITA, KAN. — BWE has arranged $13.2 million in financing for Iron Horse Building 1, a Class A industrial building totaling more than 200,000 square feet in Wichita. The property is located within the Iron Horse Manufacturing Park and is fully leased to AGCO Corp., an agricultural machinery and precision technology company. Dan Rosenberg, Tim Caffrey and Logan Petersmeyer of BWE arranged the loan on behalf of a Kansas City-based developer through a life insurance company.