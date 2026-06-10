BWE Arranges $133M Loan to Recapitalize Luxury Apartment Community in Skokie, Illinois

SKOKIE, ILL. — BWE has arranged a $133 million first mortgage loan to recapitalize The Henry at Harms Woods, a 294-unit apartment community with 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space in Skokie. Daniel Rosenberg and Logan Petersmeyer of BWE arranged the financing on behalf of the sponsor, a joint venture between Tucker Development and Wingspan Development Group. Sourced from an institutional bank lender, the loan enables ownership to lower their cost of capital from the construction financing while maintaining the flexibility needed to complete lease-up and stabilize the asset. Completed in late 2025, The Henry at Harms Woods features 245 apartment units and 49 for-rent townhomes with attached two-car garages. Amenities include a pool, courtyard, fitness center, work-from-home spaces and direct access to hundreds of acres of surrounding natural open space.