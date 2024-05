CHICAGO — BWE has arranged a $17 million loan for the acquisition of 939 North Avenue, a Class A mixed-use property in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The asset features roughly 200,000 square feet of retail, fitness and medical office space as well as a 350-space parking garage. Daniel Rosenberg and Logan Petersmeyer of BWE arranged the loan on behalf of the borrowers, Farpoint Development and MCZ Development Group. A debt fund provided the loan, which features interest-only payments.