BWE Arranges $19.8M Refinancing for Lanesborough Multifamily Community Near Knoxville

FARRAGUT, TENN. — BWE has arranged a $19.8 million loan for the refinancing of Lanesborough, a multifamily community located in Farragut, roughly 20 miles southwest of Knoxville. Paul Harbor of BWE secured the Fannie Mae financing on behalf of the undisclosed borrower, with support from BWE colleagues J.R. Bertram, Libby Davis and John Segrest.

Totaling 208 units, Lanesborough was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale. Amenities at the community, which was originally constructed in 1997, include a swimming pool, spa, clubhouse, community pond, fitness center, car wash station, garage parking, storage space, gated access and basketball, volleyball and tennis courts.