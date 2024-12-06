Friday, December 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisLife SciencesLoansMidwestOffice

BWE Arranges $20M Acquisition Loan for Innovation Park Office, Lab Campus in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. — BWE has arranged a $20 million loan for the acquisition of Innovation Park, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use office and research laboratory campus in the Chicago suburb of Libertyville. Originally constructed in the 1990s to serve as an R&D facility for the Motorola Corp., Innovation Park spans 83 acres. The property was 71 percent leased at the time of loan closing. Anchor tenants include Valent BioSciences, Medline Industries and Juno Therapeutics. Daniel Rosenberg, Chris Caroll, Logan Petersmeyer and Max Miller of BWE arranged the loan through a depository institution on behalf of the borrowers, a joint venture between Chicago-based developer R2 and Chicago-based JDI Realty. The five-year loan features multiple years of interest-only payments and structured flexibility.  

You may also like

DuWest Realty Negotiates Sale of 16,938 SF Retail...

Gindi Equities Acquires 252-Unit Timber Creek Apartment Homes...

Two Tenants Sign Leases at 297,756 SF I-94...

Venture One Buys 74,975 SF Industrial Building in...

SRS Brokers $2.6M Sale of Raising Cane’s Ground...

BWE Arranges $57.8M Loan for Refinancing of Seniors...

Greystone Provides $32M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of...

Houlihan-Lawrence Negotiates $4.7M Sale of Yonkers Retail Property

Interstate Waste Services Signs 30,000 SF Office Lease...