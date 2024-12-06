BWE Arranges $20M Acquisition Loan for Innovation Park Office, Lab Campus in Suburban Chicago

LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. — BWE has arranged a $20 million loan for the acquisition of Innovation Park, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use office and research laboratory campus in the Chicago suburb of Libertyville. Originally constructed in the 1990s to serve as an R&D facility for the Motorola Corp., Innovation Park spans 83 acres. The property was 71 percent leased at the time of loan closing. Anchor tenants include Valent BioSciences, Medline Industries and Juno Therapeutics. Daniel Rosenberg, Chris Caroll, Logan Petersmeyer and Max Miller of BWE arranged the loan through a depository institution on behalf of the borrowers, a joint venture between Chicago-based developer R2 and Chicago-based JDI Realty. The five-year loan features multiple years of interest-only payments and structured flexibility.