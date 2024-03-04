BWE Arranges $224.7M in Financing for Six-Property Apartment Portfolio in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIF. — BWE has arranged $224.7 million in financing for a six-property, 1,192-unit multifamily portfolio in Orange County. Five properties in the portfolio were refinanced in order to secure equity for the acquisition of the sixth property, Regency Palms in Huntington Beach.

Jason Krupoff and Doug Taylor of BWE’s Irvine office originated the loans on behalf of a long-term investor-operator of Orange County multifamily properties.

One of BWE’s correspondent life companies provided financing for three of the properties, totaling $90.6 million in loan proceeds. The other three, including the acquisition, totaled $134 million through Fannie Mae.

The six individual loans were all nonrecourse, permanent transactions with fixed rates. The loans have between five- and 10-year terms with 30-year amortization periods, with the agency loans having initial interest-only periods.