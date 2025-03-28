BWE Arranges $23.5M Acquisition Loan for Student Housing Property Near Texas State University

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — BWE, a Cleveland-based commercial financial services firm, has arranged a $23.5 million acquisition loan for The Edge, a 553-bed student housing property that serves students at Texas State University in San Marcos. The Edge is located less than a mile from campus and offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom floor plans across 173 units. Amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, study areas and a basketball court. Chris Carroll and Max Miller of BWE arranged the financing through an undisclosed lender. The borrower, Campus Realty Advisors, plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.