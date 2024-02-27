Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Phase II of Morganton Park South is fully preleased and will house the region’s first BJs Wholesale Club.
BWE Arranges $24.3M Construction Loan for Retail Development in Southern Pines, North Carolina

by John Nelson

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — BWE has arranged a $24.3 million construction loan for Phase II of Morganton Park South, a retail development underway in Southern Pines. Situated near the Pinehurst Golf Resort, Phase II is fully preleased and will house the region’s first BJs Wholesale Club. Phase I of Morganton Park South includes tenants such as Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods/Golf Galaxy and HomeGoods.

Daniel Rosenberg and Logan Petersmeyer of BWE originated the interest-only loan on behalf of the borrower, Midland Atlantic Properties. The loan was underwritten with a fixed interest rate and an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio.

