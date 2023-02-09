BWE Arranges $28.8M Loan for Refinancing of Assisted Living Community in Metro Chicago

CHICAGO — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital (BWE) has arranged a $28.8 million loan for the refinancing of an assisted living and memory care community in metro Chicago. The borrowers were affiliates of a seniors housing-focused private equity firm. Ryan Stoll and Taylor Mokris of BWE arranged the loan through a regional bank with a national focus on seniors housing. The four-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule.