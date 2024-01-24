Wednesday, January 24, 2024
BWE Arranges $29.5M Construction Loan for Apartment Development in Oakwood, Georgia

by John Nelson

OAKWOOD, GA. — BWE (formerly Bellwether Enterprise) has arranged a $29.5 million construction loan for the development of Imperium Oakwood, a 229-unit apartment development in Oakwood, about 48 miles northeast of Atlanta. Thomas Wiedeman, Alan Tapie, Hanley Long and Brad Walker of BWE arranged the fixed-rate loan through an unnamed community bank on behalf of the developer, Alpharetta, Ga.-based Imperium Development.

The property will be situated adjacent to University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus and will feature a clubhouse with fitness and office rooms, resort-style pool, fireplace, grill stations, covered lounge, game area, onsite parking and a dog park with a wash station. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

