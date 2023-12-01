BWE Arranges $29M in Construction Financing for Echo Park Industrial Project in Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — BWE has arranged $29 million in first-mortgage construction financing for Echo Park @ P132, an industrial project in Surprise, approximately 20 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Daniel Rosenberg and Logan Petersmeyer of BWE originated the loan for the borrower, Echo Real Estate Capital. A debt fund provided the capital.

Totaling 183,000 square feet, Echo Park @ P132 will consist of four buildings ranging in size from 42,000 square feet to 48,000 square feet. The buildings will feature 2,500 square feet of speculative office space, 30-foot clear heights, dock-high doors, drive-in doors, LED lighting, secured concrete yards and 115 total parking spaces. Additionally, the buildings will be fully air conditioned.