BWE Arranges $31.8M Loan for Refinancing of 506,870 SF Shopping Center in Fairlawn, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

FAIRLAWN, OHIO — BWE has arranged a $31.8 million loan for the refinancing of Market Square at Montrose, a Home Depot-anchored shopping center in Fairlawn near Akron. Built in the 1990s and located at 4020 Medina Road, the 506,870-square-foot property is currently 88 percent leased. Tenants include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Staples, Cost Plus, Steak N Shake and Golf Galaxy. A new lease with Tesla has recently been executed. Brian Bruening of BWE arranged the floating-rate loan with no interest rate caps on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The lender was also undisclosed.

