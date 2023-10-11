Wednesday, October 11, 2023
BWE Arranges $32.6M Loan for First Street Village Mixed-Use Development in Burbank, California

by Amy Works

BURBANK, CALIF. — BWE has secured a $32.6 million loan to provide first mortgage financing for First Street Village, a six-story, mixed-use development in Burbank. Steve Perricone and Tom Mazlo of BWE originated the loan from a correspondent life company on behalf of the borrower, a regional private investment firm.

First Street Village features 94 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and 6,100 square feet of fully leased commercial space. Units feature quartz countertops, Energy Star-rated appliances, European cabinetry, nine-foot ceilings and in-unit washers/dryers. Community amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, spa, sundeck, business center and landscaped courtyard.

The loan has a 15-year term with a 30-year amortization and is open to prepayment at par after nine years. The borrower used the proceeds to pay off an existing high-interest construction loan.

