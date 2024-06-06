BWE Arranges $35.9M Refinancing for Accent Southrail Apartments in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BWE has arranged a $35.9 million loan for the refinancing of Accent Southrail, a 304-unit mid-rise apartment community located at 6026 Station Crossing Ave. in Charlotte’s Lower South End (LoSo) district.

Alan Tapie, Thomas Wiedeman, Brad Walker and Hanley Long of BWE arranged the three-year, fixed-rate loan through a life company lender on behalf of the borrower, Atlanta-based Westplan Investors. The loan features flexible prepayment options.

Built in 2021, Accent Southrail features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a gym, pool with loungers and Orbit daybeds, clubroom with lounge, hammock sun garden, centralized bike storage, coffee bar, outdoor patios with grilling stations, a dog washing station and coworking spaces.