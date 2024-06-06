Thursday, June 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Built in 2021, Accent Southrail features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.
LoansMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

BWE Arranges $35.9M Refinancing for Accent Southrail Apartments in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BWE has arranged a $35.9 million loan for the refinancing of Accent Southrail, a 304-unit mid-rise apartment community located at 6026 Station Crossing Ave. in Charlotte’s Lower South End (LoSo) district.

Alan Tapie, Thomas Wiedeman, Brad Walker and Hanley Long of BWE arranged the three-year, fixed-rate loan through a life company lender on behalf of the borrower, Atlanta-based Westplan Investors. The loan features flexible prepayment options.

Built in 2021, Accent Southrail features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a gym, pool with loungers and Orbit daybeds, clubroom with lounge, hammock sun garden, centralized bike storage, coffee bar, outdoor patios with grilling stations, a dog washing station and coworking spaces.

You may also like

Walker & Dunlop Negotiates Sale of 128-Unit Seniors...

Marcus & Millichap Secures $5.3M Sale of Retail...

White Oak Global Advisors Provides $21.5M Loan for...

ERG Commercial Arranges $16.5M Loan for Refinancing of...

IPA Capital Markets Arranges $72.2M Loan for Refinancing...

District Capital Arranges $11.6M Acquisition Loan for Apartment...

CPP Acquires 168-Unit Crestview Terrace Affordable Housing Community...

Northmarq Provides $60M in Freddie Mac Loans for...

Creation to Break Ground on $120M The Switchyard...