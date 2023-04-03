BWE Arranges $35M Refinancing for Shopping Center in Washington

WASHINGTON — Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC (BWE) has arranged a $35 million loan for the refinancing of a shopping center located in the state of Washington.

Tenants at the property, which was 95 percent leased at the time of sale, include a grocery store anchor and 100,000-square-foot big-box retailer.

Tom Turnage and Joe Galosic Jr. of BWE secured the financing through a life insurance company on behalf of the borrower. The non-recourse loan carries a five-year term with interest-only payments for two years, followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.

Further information on the borrower and property were not disclosed.