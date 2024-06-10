Monday, June 10, 2024
Sedgefield Apartments features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.
BWE Arranges $35M Refinancing of Sedgefield Apartments in Marietta, Georgia

by John Nelson

MARIETTA, GA. — BWE has arranged a $35 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Sedgefield Apartments, a 280-unit multifamily community located at 1136 W. Commons Lane in Marietta, a northwest suburb of Atlanta. Alan Tapie, Thomas Wiedeman, Brad Walker and Hanley Long of BWE arranged the interest-only loan on behalf of the borrower, RPM Living. Sedgefield Apartments features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as a fitness center, playground, green space, swimming pool, laundry facility and a grilling area.

