SUN PRAIRIE, WIS. — BWE has arranged $36.1 million in permanent financing for Heyday Sun Prairie, a 170-unit build-to-rent community in the Madison suburb of Sun Prairie. Dan Rosenberg, Tim Caffrey and Logan Petersmeyer of BWE arranged the Fannie Mae loan, which features interest-only payments for the full term. A Chicago-based developer was the borrower. The financing will be utilized to pay off construction loans.