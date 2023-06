BLOOMINGTON, IND. — Bellwether Enterprise (BWE) has arranged a $36 million loan for the acquisition of The Monroe, a 796-bed student housing property at Indiana University in Bloomington. Christopher Carroll and Max Miller of BWE arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Campus Realty Advisors, which plans to make upgrades to the community. According to BWE, Indiana University had record freshmen enrollment in 2022 with more than 10,200 students.