BWE Arranges $36M Loan for Refinancing of Shopping Center in Terrell, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TERRELL, TEXAS — Cleveland-based financial intermediary BWE has arranged a $36 million loan for the refinancing of Crossroads at Terrell, a 260,877-square-foot shopping center located east of Dallas. Built between 2022 and 2024 within a larger mixed-use development, the center is home to tenants such as Hobby Lobby, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Marshalls, Burke’s Outlet and Petco. Matt Good of BWE arranged the loan through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.

