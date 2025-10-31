BWE Arranges $37.8M in Acquisition Financing for Apartment Community in Metro Charlotte

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — BWE has arranged $37.8 million in acquisition financing for Graces Reserve, a 240-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Kannapolis, a suburb of Charlotte. Maxx Carney, Dan Rosenberg, Logan Petersmeyer and James Rogers of BWE originated the five-year loan through a life insurance company on behalf of Guardian Capital, a Chicago-based residential real estate owner and operator, and its partner, New York Life Real Estate Investors. In addition to acquiring the property, Guardian plans to execute a value-add strategy that will optimize the property’s performance.

Built in 2021, Graces Reserve offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 785 to 1,060 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the complex include a saltwater swimming pool, electric vehicle charging stations, parcel lockers, a package management system, fitness center and a pet park.