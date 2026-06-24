BWE Arranges $37M Bridge Loan for Apartment Building in Kalamazoo, Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — BWE has arranged a $37 million bridge loan for The Exchange, a 15-story apartment building in Kalamazoo. BWE’s Chris Carroll, Cathy Bronkema and Max Miller originated the financing from a debt fund on behalf of the borrower, a local commercial and residential property developer. Delivered in December 2020, The Exchange features ground-floor retail space, structured parking and luxury apartment units. Amenities include a roof deck, outdoor patio, fitness center, clubroom, package handling room and bike storage.