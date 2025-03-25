BWE Arranges $39M for Refinancing of Affordable Housing Portfolio in Metro Twin Cities

NEW HOPE, BLOOMINGTON AND ST. PAUL, MINN. — BWE has arranged $39 million in loans to refinance a portfolio of six affordable housing properties in New Hope, Bloomington and St. Paul. The properties total 529 units, with 100 percent of the units reserved for tenants earning up to 60 percent of the area median income. Victor Agusta Jr. of BWE originated the Freddie Mac loans on behalf of Aeon, a Twin Cities-based nonprofit that builds affordable housing. The communities include Bass Lake Crossing and Kings Manor in New Hope; Cedar Gate, Cedar Glen and Metropolitan Towers in Bloomington; and Larpenteur Villa in St. Paul.