BWE Arranges $40.3M Construction Financing for Industrial Property in Metro Charleston

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — BWE has arranged a $40.3 million loan for the construction of Carolina Business Park, an industrial development in Mount Pleasant, roughly five miles outside downtown Charleston. Cameron Property Co. is the borrower and developer. Thomas Wiedeman and Alan Tapie of BWE secured the financing through a life insurance company on behalf of the borrower.

Upon completion, the property will total 483,300 square feet across three buildings. The rear-load buildings, situated on 60 acres, will feature clear heights between 32 and 36 feet.