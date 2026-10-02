Friday, October 2, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
baggage-building
The Baggage Building features 61,000 square feet of office and retail space at 111 10th Ave. S near Nashville’s Gulch district.
LoansOfficeRetailSoutheastTennessee

BWE Arranges $42.5M Loan to Refinance Historic Baggage Building in Nashville

by Abby Cox

NASHVILLE, TENN. — BWE has arranged a $42.5 million loan to refinance the historic Baggage Building, a 61,000-square-foot office and retail property located at 111 10th Ave. S near Nashville’s Gulch district. Nick Harb of BWE secured the financing through a regional bank on behalf of the borrower, DZL Properties. The loan features a “meaningful” interest-only payment period.

The Baggage Building was originally built between 1898 and 1900 as part of the Louisville-Nashville Railroad/Union Station terminal complex used to handle luggage and freight. Renovated in 1999, tenants at the four-story property include Pinnacle Bank, The Finch Grill & Raw Bar and Global Medical Research.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 552,550 SF Office Complex...

Concord Summit Arranges $50M in Construction Financing for...

BLS: U.S. Economy Adds 29,000 Jobs in September,...

Driftwood Capital, MRC Fund Refinancing of Boston Residential...

KeyBank Provides $92.9M in Financing for Affordable Housing...

JLL Arranges Equity Placement for 217-Unit Multifamily Development...

DPI Retail Sells Main Street Marketplace in El...

Capstone Begins Construction on 275-Unit Adaptive Reuse Apartments...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 85,514 SF Shopping Center...