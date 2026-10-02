BWE Arranges $42.5M Loan to Refinance Historic Baggage Building in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — BWE has arranged a $42.5 million loan to refinance the historic Baggage Building, a 61,000-square-foot office and retail property located at 111 10th Ave. S near Nashville’s Gulch district. Nick Harb of BWE secured the financing through a regional bank on behalf of the borrower, DZL Properties. The loan features a “meaningful” interest-only payment period.

The Baggage Building was originally built between 1898 and 1900 as part of the Louisville-Nashville Railroad/Union Station terminal complex used to handle luggage and freight. Renovated in 1999, tenants at the four-story property include Pinnacle Bank, The Finch Grill & Raw Bar and Global Medical Research.