BWE Arranges $45M in Financing for Metro Philadelphia Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

DOWNINGTOWN, PA. — BWE has arranged $45 million in first mortgage financing for Brandywine Square Shopping Center, a 607,999-square-foot retail center located roughly 40 miles outside Philadelphia in Downingtown. Regional grocer Wegman’s anchors the center. Other tenants include BJ’s Wholesale, Dick’s Sporting Goods, DSW, PetSmart, Regal Cinema and Best Buy. Kevin Hicks of BWE originated the financing through a life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Delaware-based development and management firm Allied Properties.

