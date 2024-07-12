BWE Arranges $47M Refinancing for Senior Living Community in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — BWE has arranged a $47 million loan to refinance Discovery Village at the West End, a senior living community located at 9801 Harmony Woods Way and 2422 University Blvd. in Richmond. Totaling 219 units, the property features independent living, assisted living and memory care residences situated on one contiguous campus.

Amenities include restaurant-style dining, a Legends club and bar, wellness center, movie theater, concierge services and programming, including lectures, fitness classes and onsite therapy. The property was 93 percent occupied at the time of financing.

Ryan Stoll and Taylor Mokris of BWE secured the financing on behalf of the borrower, an undisclosed private equity investor.