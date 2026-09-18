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IllinoisIndustrialLoansMidwest

BWE Arranges $48M Refinancing for 978,000 SF Industrial Property in DeKalb, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

DEKALB, ILL. — BWE has arranged $48 million to refinance a 978,000-square-foot logistics facility occupied by 3M in DeKalb. Mike Guterman of BWE arranged the fixed-rate loan, which features a 55 percent loan-to-value ratio. Griffin Capital, a southern California-based real estate investment and management company, was the borrower. Aegon, a life insurance company lender, provided the loan. Located at 1650 Macom Drive, the property is one of several that are fully leased to 3M in the DeKalb area, totaling around 2.5 million square feet. The building features specialized chemical storage and aerosol rooms, cold storage facilities and containment floors.

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