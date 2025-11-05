Wednesday, November 5, 2025
BWE Arranges $49.5M Refinancing for Two Shopping Centers in Iowa, North Carolina

by Kristin Harlow

CEDAR FALLS, IOWA AND SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — BWE has arranged $49.5 million for the refinancing of East Viking Plaza in Cedar Falls and Morganton Park South in Southern Pines. Dan Rosenberg, Logan Petersmeyer and Isabella Barrios of BWE arranged the financing on behalf of Cincinnati-based Midland Atlantic Properties. Both nonrecourse loans feature multiple years of interest-only payments.

East Viking Plaza totals 147,659 square feet and is leased to tenants such as Target, Scheels, Michaels, Old Navy and Ulta. Morganton Park South totals 267,021 square feet and is nearly fully leased. Constructed in 2024, the shopping center is anchored by Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods and HomeGoods.

