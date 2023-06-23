BWE Arranges $5.2M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Portfolio in Illinois, Wisconsin

ILLINOIS AND WISCONSIN — BWE has arranged a $5.2 million acquisition loan for a three-property industrial portfolio in Illinois and Wisconsin. Likewise Partners acquired the portfolio. Christopher Carroll and Max Miller of BWE arranged the loan through a Minnesota-based credit union. The three infill properties are located in Menomonee Falls, Wis., Appleton Wis.; and Machesney Park, Ill. The portfolio totals 79,152 square feet and is fully leased, with 92 percent of the space occupied by the Engman-Taylor Co., an industrial distributor.