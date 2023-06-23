Friday, June 23, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IllinoisIndustrialLoansMidwestWisconsin

BWE Arranges $5.2M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Portfolio in Illinois, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

ILLINOIS AND WISCONSIN — BWE has arranged a $5.2 million acquisition loan for a three-property industrial portfolio in Illinois and Wisconsin. Likewise Partners acquired the portfolio. Christopher Carroll and Max Miller of BWE arranged the loan through a Minnesota-based credit union. The three infill properties are located in Menomonee Falls, Wis., Appleton Wis.; and Machesney Park, Ill. The portfolio totals 79,152 square feet and is fully leased, with 92 percent of the space occupied by the Engman-Taylor Co., an industrial distributor.

You may also like

JLL Brokers $3.6M Sale of Historic Apartment Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.7M Sale of Industrial...

Woda Cooper Breaks Ground on Shelby Commons Affordable...

Prize Pest Control Signs 4,469 SF Lease at...

Peak Construction Underway on Building 8 at Bristol...

JLL Brokers $8M Sale of Highland Chateau Multifamily...

Interra Realty Negotiates $5.4M Sale of Apartment Building...

SRS Arranges $2.6M Ground Lease Sale for Bubba’s...

Black Bear Capital Arranges $58M Loan for Refinancing...