BWE Arranges $76.8M Refinancing for The Mav Channelside Apartments in Tampa

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — BWE has arranged a $76.8 million loan for the refinancing of The Mav Channelside, a 324-unit midrise apartment community located at 601 N. 12th St. in Tampa’s Channelside District. Alan Tapie, Thomas Wiedeman, Brad Walker and Hanley Long of BWE secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan using Fannie Mae’s Near-Stabilization Execution on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture led by Birmingham, Ala.-based Daniel Corp.

Built in 2022, The Mav Channelside features a mix of 108 studio, 163 one-bedroom and 53 two-bedroom apartments that were 90 percent occupied at the time of sale. Amenities include a fitness studio, indoor/outdoor coworking space with private conference rooms, a pool deck with a resort-style pool and a sky deck with views of downtown Tampa and Tampa Bay.

