BWE Arranges $8M Acquisition Loan for Freedom Plaza Shopping Center in Rome, New York

ROME, N.Y. — BWE, the commercial lending firm formerly known as Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital, has arranged an $8 million acquisition loan for Freedom Plaza, a 197,397-square-foot shopping center located in the upstate New York city of Rome. Current tenants at the property include Grand Union, Dollar Tree, Domino’s and Marshalls, and Hobby Lobby will open in the coming months. Alan Tapie of BWE arranged the financing through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, metro Atlanta-based owner-operator Octave Holdings & Investments.