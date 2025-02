CHICAGO — BWE has arranged an $8 million loan for the refinancing of Mayfair Plaza in Chicago. The three-building, 28,771-square-foot retail strip center was fully leased at the time of loan closing. Tenants include Starbucks, T-Mobile, a dentist’s office and local Chicago restaurants. Ryan Morris of BWE arranged the five-year loan, which features a 30-year amortization period. The lender and borrower were not provided.