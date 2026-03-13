Friday, March 13, 2026
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BWE Arranges Acquisition Financing for 142-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Metro Charleston

by Abby Cox

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — BWE has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for The Claiborne at Brickyard Crossing, a 142-unit seniors housing community located in the Charleston suburb of Summerville. Taylor Mokris and Ryan Stoll of BWE arranged the loan through an unnamed national bank on behalf of the borrower, Chicago-based GEM Realty Capital.

Opened in 2022, The Claiborne at Brickyard Crossing is an independent living, assisted living and memory care community. The complex includes salon services and social spaces, restaurant-style dining and wellness and fitness amenities, along with a heated, zero-depth swimming pool, golf simulator, covered parking garage and a fitness and yoga studio.

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