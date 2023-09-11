BWE Arranges Acquisition Financing for 456-Bed Student Housing Community in Metro Atlanta

MARIETTA, GA. — BWE has arranged financing for the acquisition of The Beacon, a student housing community located near Kennesaw State University’s Marietta campus, roughly 20 miles outside Atlanta. Situated at 315 Freys Gin Road, the property totals 456 beds across 158 units. Residences at the community feature private bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as full-size washers and dryers, and amenities include high-speed Wi-Fi, package delivery lockers, a yoga room, private study rooms, 24-hour fitness center, free parking and a swimming pool.

Chris Carroll and Max Miller of BWE secured the financing on behalf of the buyer, Campus Realty Advisors. Campus Realty Management, a division of Campus Realty Advisors, will manage The Beacon.