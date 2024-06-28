BWE Arranges Acquisition Financing for 488-Bed Student Housing Property in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — BWE has arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for The Junction, a 488-bed student housing property located near Texas State University in San Marcos. The community offers a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool and a fitness center. The borrower, Campus Realty Advisors, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements, including the addition of a new clubhouse, leasing center, study areas and community gathering space. Renovations will also include refreshed exterior paint, upgraded HVAC systems and water heater replacement, new property fencing and updates to the community’s security system, signage and landscaping. Chris Carroll and Max Miller of BWE arranged the financing through Byline Bank.