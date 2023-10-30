BWE Arranges Construction Debt, Equity for 360-Unit Multifamily Project in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — BWE has arranged undisclosed amounts of construction debt and preferred equity for Riley’s Pointe, a 360-unit multifamily project in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. Specific information about floor plans and amenities was not disclosed, but the residences will have an average size of 914 square feet. Adam Bieber and Alec Jenkins of BWE arranged the debt through an undisclosed regional bank and the equity contribution from an unnamed partner. The sponsor is South Carolina-based Woodfield Development. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy by the third quarter of next year.