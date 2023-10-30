Monday, October 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentLoansMultifamilyTexas

BWE Arranges Construction Debt, Equity for 360-Unit Multifamily Project in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — BWE has arranged undisclosed amounts of construction debt and preferred equity for Riley’s Pointe, a 360-unit multifamily project in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. Specific information about floor plans and amenities was not disclosed, but the residences will have an average size of 914 square feet. Adam Bieber and Alec Jenkins of BWE arranged the debt through an undisclosed regional bank and the equity contribution from an unnamed partner. The sponsor is South Carolina-based Woodfield Development. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy by the third quarter of next year.

You may also like

Alpine Start Development Breaks Ground on 261-Unit Multifamily...

Urban Moment Nears Completion of 248-Unit Multifamily Project...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 236-Unit Luna...

PACE Loan Group Funds $11.2M Construction Loan for...

NewQuest Properties Arranges Sale of 30,400 SF Shopping...

Durst Organization Tops Out 647-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.7M Refinancing for North...

New York Blood Center to Open 187,000 SF...

JLL Secures Joint Venture Equity for 119,250 SF...