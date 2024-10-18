Friday, October 18, 2024
BWE Arranges Financing for 104-Property Circle K Retail Portfolio in the Sun Belt

by John Nelson

IRVINE, CALIF. — BWE has arranged a $45.5 million loan for the financing of a Circle K portfolio across six states in the Sun Belt. Located in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina, the portfolio comprises 104 single-tenant convenience store and gas station properties.

Tom Kenny and Josh Boehling of BWE’s Irvine, Calif., office arranged the loan through a life insurance company on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The five-year, fixed-rate financing features interest-only payments and a five-year extension option.

