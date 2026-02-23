Monday, February 23, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Capstone at Station Camp is a 100-unit assisted living and memory care facility in Gallatin, Tenn.
AcquisitionsSeniors HousingSoutheastTennessee

BWE Arranges Sale of 100-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Metro Nashville

by John Nelson

GALLATIN, TENN. — BWE has arranged the sale of The Capstone at Station Camp, a 100-unit assisted living and memory care facility located at 108 Miss B Blvd. in Gallatin, about 30 miles northeast of Nashville. Charley Bissell, Ryan Stoll and Taylor Mokris of BWE represented the seller, Hunt Midwest, in the transaction.

BWE also arranged acquisition financing through a regional bank on behalf of the buyer, an unnamed healthcare investment firm based in Texas. The sales price and loan amount were not disclosed. TerraBella Senior Living operates The Capstone at Station Camp.

You may also like

ICP Acquires Remaining 134 Acres at Miami Valley...

JLL Arranges Sale of 180-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community...

Triad Real Estate Partners Brokers Sale of 94-Unit...

Cabot Properties Sells 112,500 SF Manufacturing Facility in...

LevRose CRE Negotiates $9.7M Sale of Ventura Gateway...

Legacy Property Management Divests of 50,000 SF Office...

Enduring Real Estate Brokers $5M Sale of Vacant...

Avison Young Brokers $16M Sale of Midtown North...

Berkadia Negotiates Sale of 125-Room Hotel in Metro...