BWE Arranges Sale of 100-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Metro Nashville

GALLATIN, TENN. — BWE has arranged the sale of The Capstone at Station Camp, a 100-unit assisted living and memory care facility located at 108 Miss B Blvd. in Gallatin, about 30 miles northeast of Nashville. Charley Bissell, Ryan Stoll and Taylor Mokris of BWE represented the seller, Hunt Midwest, in the transaction.

BWE also arranged acquisition financing through a regional bank on behalf of the buyer, an unnamed healthcare investment firm based in Texas. The sales price and loan amount were not disclosed. TerraBella Senior Living operates The Capstone at Station Camp.